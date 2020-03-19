NPFL Top scorer Israel Abia basks in goalscoring form

Enugu Rangers Forward Israel Abia says he’s happy to be back on the scoresheet after ending his three games goal drought against Dakkada FC on Wednesday.

Abia, who is on loan from Sunshine stars, grabbed a brace in Rangers’ 3-2 victory at the Nest of Champions.

Femi Ajayi scored first for Dakkada, but two goals from Abia and Ibrahim Olawoyin turned the tie around for Rangers.

Ajayi later grabbed his brace and restored the parity, but Rangers hitman struck again with fourteen minutes left, to hand Salisu Yusuf’s side the maximum points.

Abia, who failed to score in his last three games, returned to the top of goalscoring chart, thanks to his latest double which took his tally to twelve for the season.

In his post match remarks, the player said he is happy to be back to his scoring best and he also lauded the entire team for their performance.

“It was a tough match for us, but we were determined to leave Uyo with a win.”

“For my two goals, I knew I had to score and God granted my efforts and that of the entire team with this much sought victory,” Abia said.