NPFL title still within Plateau United’s reach – Maikaba

Plateau United boss , Abdul Maikaba has lamented his side’s goalless draw against MFM FC in one of the match day 17 of the Nigerian professional football league game on Sunday.

The former Akwa United boss told the media after the game that his was hard done with the failure of the centre referee to award them a deserved spot kick which could have handed them the three points.

“My team played very well, created the chances but couldn’t score and the penalty in the first half, which the referee didn’t give us for no reason. I believe these would have changed the result of the game. But we thank God for the point we have got.” he told the media.

Plateau however are now second on the log, behind Lobi Stars, who recorded a narrow 2-1 win over neighbour Nasarawa United, and Maikaba insists that his side will continue to fight for their first title since 2018.

“I don’t think it (the draw) has changed our objective, ” Maikaba added.

“We are not even half-way through in the league. It is a work in progress, to me, and we will continue to correct our mistakes and see whether we can be able to pick some valuable results in the remaining away games.”

Plateau United, will hope to return to winning ways when they when they host title rivals , Rivers United in the match day 18 clash next Sunday.