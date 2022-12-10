National TeamsNigerian League NPFL test for AFCON-bound Flying Eagles By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - December 10, 2022 0 103 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Flying Eagles during the team camp ahead of the WAFU B U20 Championship. Photo credit | Twitter (thenff) Nigeria’s U20 Men’s national team, Flying Eagles, will continue their preparation for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations with test games lined up against NPFL sides in the coming weeks. The Flying Eagles are seeking to retain the AFCON title as well as pick a FIFA U20 World Cup ticket in the process. The Continental tournament kicks off March 12, next year in Egypt and the last four teams will book their places to represent Africa at the World Cup in Indonesia in 2023. To ensure the team is in tip top shape and competitive mode, head Coach Ladan Bosso has penned down a series of test games with NPFL sides – in the off season – for the team. Some of the matches will hold in the second and third weeks of December. The Flying Eagles will face Nasarawa United, Niger Tornadoes and Wikki Tourists. Camp will be closed temporarily for the Christmas break on the 22nd of December with the boys expected to be back to camp on the 4th of January ahead of the AFCON.