NPFL Slaps Gombe United with ₦7m Fine, Stadium Ban

In a decisive move, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed a fine on Gombe United for disorderly conduct exhibited by their fans during a recent match against Kano Pillars.
The incident, which occurred during the club’s 5-2 home loss at the Pantami Township Stadium on Sunday, involved fans allegedly throwing stones onto the field during the game.
As outlined in a press statement obtained on Tuesday, the NPFL management has mandated Gombe United to pay a whopping N7 million as a penalty for the unruly behavior of their supporters.
Additionally, the club will face a one-match stadium ban for their fans as a consequence of the disruptive actions.
The statement partly read:
“In the aftermath of fans’ unruly conduct in another Match Day 11 fixture, Gombe United were fined a total of ₦7 million and a one-match stadium ban to fans for breaches ranging from disruption of the match by fans throwing objects onto the field of play, to disruption of the live broadcast of the match and failure to provide adequate and effective security.”