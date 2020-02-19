NPFL Players Pay Tribute to Udoji Two Years on After he died in Car Crash

Joan Igbava
Abu Azeez accompanied the picture with a tweet in honor of the former Player. Picture Credit | Twitter (iamzeezaga)

Emotional tributes have poured in from NPFL Players, Ex-Teammates and fans of Former Enyimba and Kano pillars player, Chinedu Udoji who died in a road accident two years ago.

Udoji, who completed a move to Kano Pillars in the summer transfer window of 2018 enjoyed a trophy laden career with Enyimba.

 

He was was the Captain of the Aba base club, where he won two NPFL league titles, two Federations Cups and reached the semi-final of the 2011 African Champions League.

 

However, he was involved in a ghastly accident few hours after playing in a 1-1 draw for pillars against his former club Enyimba on 18th February, 2018.

 

Warri wolves player and beach soccer legend, Abu Azeez shared a picture taken from the memorial game in a tweet:

 

Kano Pillars striker, Nyima Nwagua posted a picture of Chinedu Udoji on his Status with the caption ” continue to rest well legend.”

Meanwhile, NNL side, Zamfara FC also put up a tweet for the late defender;

Football fans also paid tribute to the former Defender on different social media platforms.

