NPFL Players Must Prove they Deserve Super Eagles spot – Babangida

Former Nigerian winger Tijani Babangida insists the home-based players must prove they deserve to be in the Super Eagles with their action on the pitch.

While Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr has been widely criticized for not giving players plying their trade in the NPFL enough chance in the team, Babangida has come to the defence of the German tactician.

“I think the players in the NPFL will have to convince Rohr they deserve a place in the Super Eagles,” said Babangida.

“I think some of the best players in the local league have not proved their worth to merit an invite to the senior national side.

“Rohr is the man in charge. He is the one who’s got to manage the situation effectively.

“Though, we have to look at our league in order to encourage our players by including some of them who are performing optimally for more exposure.”

When quizzed on his playing days with the Super Eagles, the former Ajax winger said that their generation is quite different from the current crop of players in the nation’s national team.