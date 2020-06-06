NPFL Players Good Enough for Super Eagles – Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has urged NPFL players to grab their chances with both hands when they eventually earn invitation to the national team.

Since his appointment in 2016 Gernot Rohr has invited 23 NPFL players to the Super Eagles but only goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has enjoyed extended game time in the team.

In recent times there has been growing calls for more players to earn caps and Yobo agrees.

In an interview with footballlive, the former Eagles captain admits there are some players who are good enough to make the cut, but insists they must show the right attitude and mentality.

“Do we have good players? Absolute yes. Do we have players that can come through and fit into the national team? Yes,” said the Eagles assistant Coach.

“These players that are good should come with a different mentality when they are invited to the national team – to the Super Eagles because it is different.”