NPFL: Plateau United targets Maximum Points against Enyimba in Jos

Plateau United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host reigning champions Enyimba FC in a matchday 12 clash on Sunday.

The NPFL leaders suffered their biggest defeat of the campaign last weekend after losing 3-0 to Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Abdul Maikaba’s men have amassed a total of 21 points from eleven games and will have their title-winning credentials tested against the holders.

Enyimba on their part have played out back to back draws in the league and are winless in their last three matches.

However, the People’s Elephants are placed tenth with 15 points and a win for them will brighten their chances of catching up with the table-toppers having played two games less.

The last nine matches between the two sides have seen the Jos-based side registered three wins while Enyimba have won four with the two others ending in a draw.

Lastly, the encounter is slated for Sunday, January 5th at the New Jos Stadium and kick-off time is 4:00 pm.