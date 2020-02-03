NPFL: Plateau United Back On Top

Plateau United returned to winning ways in the week 18 of Nigeria professional football league when they edge fellow title rivals Rivers United at the new Jos stadium.

The Abdul Maikaba-tutored side took advantage of Lobi Stars 1-0 defeat to Jigawa Golden Stars at the Sanni Abacha stadium on Saturday, by edging their visitors 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by former Enyimba forward Ibrahim Mustapha in the third minutes of the encounter.

Plateau United have now reclaimed top spot in the League with 32 points from 18 games.

MATCHDAY 18 RESULTS

Jigawa GS 1-0 Lobi

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Akwa Utd

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 MFM

Plateau Utd 1-0 Rivers Utd

Wikki 1-1 Dakkada

Nasarawa Utd 3-1 Abia Warriors

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Akwa United: Boboye Not Happy

Akwa United coach Kennedy Boboye insists that his side should have taken all the three points at stake after playing out a goalless draw with FC Ifeanyi Ubah in one of matchday 18 of Nigeria professional football league season.

Akwa United goalkeeper Jean Efala was named the man of the match for his great saves to deny hair splitting attempts at goal by the likes of Eze Ifeanyi, Samuel Kalu and Uche Sebastine up front for IfeanyiUbah.

However Boboye insist his side’s performance was all round and not just down to the super form of the goalkeeper and deserved to walk away with the three points.

“Actually I am not happy with the result because this is not what we came for. We came for the whole points but sometimes you push more and you get less, so we make do with the draw.

“They are lucky because we missed some chances that would have made the difference,” Boboye said.

Following the draw Akwa United are places sixth on the log with 27 points from 18 matches.