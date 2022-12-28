NPFL New Season Fixtures Out

After much deliberations about the resumption of the NPFL 2022/2023 season, finally, the fixtures of the new season have been drawn ahead of the January 8, 2023 resumption date.
The Interim Management Committee has gone on with the abridged format for the new league season, with teams divided into two groups – The Northern Group and The Southern Group.
Group A consists of nine teams, including; Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes, Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors.
In Group B, the club sides include; Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Enyimba FC, Dakkada FC, Akwa United, Rangers International, Insurance FC, Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars, Remo Stars and Bayelsa United.