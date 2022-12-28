NPFL New Season Fixtures Out

Joseph Obisesan
Rivers United have all three games they've played so far this season. Credit | LMCNPFL

After much deliberations about the resumption of the NPFL 2022/2023 season, finally, the fixtures of the new season have been drawn ahead of the January 8, 2023 resumption date.

The Interim Management Committee has gone on with the abridged format for the new league season, with teams divided into two groups – The Northern Group and The Southern Group.

Group A consists of nine teams, including; Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes, Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors.

 

 

In Group B, the club sides include; Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Enyimba FC, Dakkada FC, Akwa United, Rangers International, Insurance FC, Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars, Remo Stars and Bayelsa United.

 

 

The fixtures:

Matchday 1

Nasarawa United vs Enyimba FC

Akwa United vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau united vs 3SC

Kwara united vs Gombe united

Remo stars vs El- Kanemi Warrior

Matchday 2

Rangers vs Abia warrior

Wikki Tourists vs Niger tornadoes

Bayelsa United vs Dakkada FC

Rivers United vs Lobi stars

Doma United vs Sunshine Stars.

