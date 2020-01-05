NPFL New Boy Idowu Bello Opens up on his Ambition with Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors attacker Lukman Idowu Bello is fast becoming a household name in the NPFL, following his impressive display for the Club.

Bello got his first goal of the league season when he netted in his side’s in 3-0 demolition of Plateau United last Sunday.

The Striker has opened up on life in the top flight division, and his ambition as one of the the new comers.

“It’s not been easy for me being the first time I’m in the Nigeria Professional Football League,” began Bello to www.npfl.ng.

“All my ambition and training since joining this club was to get a goal for myself within my first three games.

“I’ve been working on it in training and the coaches have been telling me that how I position myself really matters.

“I thank God that I got the goal when it really matters for my team,” said the 6ft 7inches tall striker who scored his side’s third goal in a 3-0 triumph over leaders Plateau United last week.

“Each time I call my people that we won, they would ask me that ‘Did you score?’ I would reply that No, I didn’t score. But on Sunday, I was the one that called them to tell them that I scored o so I was very happy.”

Lukman Idowu Bello has started Abia Warriors’s last five matches and can make it six when they square up against Kwara United later on Sunday.

Abia Warriors are in fifth position on the log with 17 points from 11 matches so far.