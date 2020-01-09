NPFL: MFM FC halts Dakkada FC’s unbeaten Away Run

MFM FC defeated high flying Dakkada FC in a midweek league game at the Agege Stadium, handing the newly promoted side their first L on the road.

Dakkada were unbeaten in six away games and were brought down to earth in Lagos.

It was a lackluster affair in the opening exchanges as both teams struggled to create chances.

The half ended with the teams creating very few scoring opportunities and the goalkeepers ended the first period without being tested.

The match came alive early in the second half as MFM registered the only goal.

Debutant Nnamdi Mejuobi scored the only goal with a sensational overhead kick as he finished a well worked throw-in routine.

Dennis Obasi had the presence of mind to locate the striker in a crowded box and Mejuobi did the rest.

MFM could have further punished them by doubling the lead through a counterattack in added time. A last ditch clearance saved the day for Caleb Esu and his boys.