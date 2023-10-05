NPFL: Kano Pillars vs Katsina United Match Reschedule

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the rescheduling of the matchday two fixture between Kano Pillars and Katsina United.
Originally slated for October 8, the match will now take place on October 7, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.
The change was made to accommodate commercial and broadcast considerations.
Historically, this fixture has generated intense rivalry and dramatic encounters between the two teams, including a highly publicized incident in 2022.
On that occassion, a section of Kano Pillars supporters vandalized the Katsina United team bus, whiile inside the stadium crowd disturbance forced the suspension of the match in the 79th minute – Pillars eventually won 1-0.
Both teams had contrasting fates in the opening weekend of the current league season, while Pillars lost 0-1 to Sunshine Stars, Katsina United won 1-0 against Kwara United.