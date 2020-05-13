NPFL has Benefited Nigeria More than We Know – Dogo

Sunshine coach, Kabiru Sulaiman Dogo has joined the celebration of the third decade of Nigeria’s Premier Club football division going professional.

Dogo stated that the league has contributed to youth development and empowerment across the country in the last three decades.

“The journey of thirty years has been commendable, I really appreciate all their efforts and contribution towards developing the league, which can now compete and compared to other leagues in the world.”

“We can’t quantify the role of the league in our economy, it has served as alternative for reaching individuals goals.”

The Former ABS boss added that there are still several areas in which the league must improve, including welfare of coaches and players, security and crowd trouble.

Dogo appealed to the League Management Company and the Nigeria Football Federation to work round to clock to make sure the league improves in the coming years.