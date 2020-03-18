NPFL Golden Shoe Race Heats Up as Four Players Hit Double Figures

Four players have reached double figures in the race for the NPFL golden shoe this season with 13 rounds of games left to play in the campaign.

Ndifreke Effiong and Auwalu Ali of Akwa United and Kano Pillars topped the goalscorer’s chart with 11 goals each heading into matchday 25 in midweek.

However both players fired blanks, Pillars lost away to Wikki Tourists 1-0, while Akwa United’s match away to Nasarawa United ended in stalemate.

While the two were shutout, Israel Abia netted a brace as Enugu Rangers fought back and with 10-men secured a 3-2 victory against Dakkada FC.

Israel, who was on 10 goals before the matchday took his goal tally to 12 and one more than the duo of Ndifreke and Auwalu.

Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha also improved his account as well as the club’s on Wednesday.

The Striker’s brace saw him reach 11 goals and is tied in second place.

Matchday 25 Results

Adamawa United 0-2 Enyimba

Dakkada 2-3 Enugu Rangers

Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland

Lobi Stars 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

MFM FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa 0-0 Akwa United

Plateau United 2-1 Kwara United

Sunshine Stars 1-2 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Kano Pillars

Rivers United 3-0 Warri Wolves