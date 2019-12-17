NPFL: Esu reveal the reasons behind Dakkada good form

Dakkada FC head coach Caleb Esu has reiterated that his young boys are ready to make most of their opportunity and rub shoulders with the big sides in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

After eight games into the season, the Uyo based side are second on the log and have recorded wins over league Rangers and Enyimba FC and were unlikely to suffer a defeat against Kano Pillars as they start life in the elite division.

Coach Caleb Esu, believes his boys are enjoying themselves and aren’t afraid to testing themselves against the bigger teams.

“I think we’ve been trying our best to see to it that we give our best each time we play a “bigger” team,” .

“We went to Enugu to play against Rangers, you know what happened. This team is always doing the very best when they get to the big stage and I am happy for that because they will never disappoint me.”

“These boys are young, strong and good to go. They are ambitious, they want to make it and that’s why you’re seeing what you’re seeing.

“The celebration (at full time) actually is as a result of comparing us (with Enyimba). Nobody gave us a chance so for us to do this brings about joy,” said Esu.

Esu added that one of the team’s greatest strength is their ability to play without pressure.

“You must know that I am an experienced coach, I’ve been in football for a long time so I know what to do. If I am not calm and putting shivers down the spines of these players, they will mess up.

“So, what you need do is to compose yourself, give them the confidence that they need and let them execute their art or playing football.

“That is what you see whenever I am on the bench. I don’t rush, I don’t shout on my players, I want them to calm down and play their own game according to my instruction.” he said.