Federation Cup: Rivers United to face Enyimba in R64 draw

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
59
Enyimba last won the Federation Cup back in 2014.
Enyimba players photo shoot before a match. Photo: Twitter (EnyimbaFC)

NPFL champions Rivers United FC
will come up against Enyimba FC, in what will be the highlight match of the Federation Cup Round of 64 fixtures this season.

Rivers United will face the four-time winners as they seek their first ever Federation Cup.

 

 

Following the merger of Port Harcourt clubs, Dolphins and Sharks FC, the Club only recently won its first major honors last season.

Incidentally, Coach Stanley Eguma took charge of his first game with the team in a League fixture against Enyimba, a 1-0 victory in the 2016 NPFL season.

On their part, Enyimba last won the Cup almost a decade ago, the team currently handled by former Sharks winger, Finidi George.

Finidi George played for Sharks FC as a 20-year old.
Finidi George overseeing training with Enyimba. Photo: Twitter (EnyimbaFC)

He joined the team as a 20-year old, before securing a.move to Ajax in the Eredivisie.

The fixture this makes for an exciting draw, but they’re not the only Premier league fixture in this early stages of the Cup.

Akwa United FC will face Wikki Tourists in another big game, while Rangers will battle Adamawa United FC.

Heartland FC were drawn against Jedo FC of Sokoto, while Kogi United will face off against Mailantarki FC.

Full Fixtures of the Round of 64:

Heartland FC vs. Jedo FC

Bayelsa United vs. Essien Ayi FC

Ahudiya FC vs. Jigawa Golden Stars

ABS FC vs. Bendel Insurance FC

Standard FC vs. Ekiti United

FC Basira vs. Sunshine Stars

EFCC FC vs. Katukan Tsafe FC

Wikki Tourists vs. Akwa United FC

Warri Wolves vs. Beyond Limit FC

3SC vs. Adamimogo FC

Mighty Jets vs. Niger Tornadoes Feeders

Malumfashi FC vs. Gombe United

Osun United vs. Katsina United

Bendel Insurance Feeders vs. Maikunkele FC

Cynosure FC vs. Kano Pillars Jnr.

Lobi Stars vs. FC One Rocket

Jama United vs. Plateau United

Rivers United vs. Enyimba FC

Ingas FC vs. Novia FC

El-Kanemi Warriors vs. De Cardinal FC

Nasarawa United vs. Kebbi United

DMD FC vs. ABJ FC

Ikorodu City vs. Crusader FC

Gateway United vs. Kwara United

FC Ebedei vs. Hope of Glory FC

Yobe Desert Stars vs. Igbajo FC

Adamawa United vs. Rangers

Ilaji FC vs. Kano Pillars

Green Berets FC vs. FR Ebunuja

Ozalla FC vs. Doma United

Kogi United Feeders vs. Edel FC

Mailantarki FC vs. Kogi United

 

 

The games kick off this month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here