Federation Cup: Rivers United to face Enyimba in R64 draw

NPFL champions Rivers United FC
will come up against Enyimba FC, in what will be the highlight match of the Federation Cup Round of 64 fixtures this season.
Rivers United will face the four-time winners as they seek their first ever Federation Cup.
Following the merger of Port Harcourt clubs, Dolphins and Sharks FC, the Club only recently won its first major honors last season.
Incidentally, Coach Stanley Eguma took charge of his first game with the team in a League fixture against Enyimba, a 1-0 victory in the 2016 NPFL season.
On their part, Enyimba last won the Cup almost a decade ago, the team currently handled by former Sharks winger, Finidi George.
He joined the team as a 20-year old, before securing a.move to Ajax in the Eredivisie.
The fixture this makes for an exciting draw, but they’re not the only Premier league fixture in this early stages of the Cup.
Akwa United FC will face Wikki Tourists in another big game, while Rangers will battle Adamawa United FC.
Heartland FC were drawn against Jedo FC of Sokoto, while Kogi United will face off against Mailantarki FC.
Full Fixtures of the Round of 64:
Heartland FC vs. Jedo FC
Bayelsa United vs. Essien Ayi FC
Ahudiya FC vs. Jigawa Golden Stars
ABS FC vs. Bendel Insurance FC
Standard FC vs. Ekiti United
FC Basira vs. Sunshine Stars
EFCC FC vs. Katukan Tsafe FC
Wikki Tourists vs. Akwa United FC
Warri Wolves vs. Beyond Limit FC
3SC vs. Adamimogo FC
Mighty Jets vs. Niger Tornadoes Feeders
Malumfashi FC vs. Gombe United
Osun United vs. Katsina United
Bendel Insurance Feeders vs. Maikunkele FC
Cynosure FC vs. Kano Pillars Jnr.
Lobi Stars vs. FC One Rocket
Jama United vs. Plateau United
Rivers United vs. Enyimba FC
Ingas FC vs. Novia FC
El-Kanemi Warriors vs. De Cardinal FC
Nasarawa United vs. Kebbi United
DMD FC vs. ABJ FC
Ikorodu City vs. Crusader FC
Gateway United vs. Kwara United
FC Ebedei vs. Hope of Glory FC
Yobe Desert Stars vs. Igbajo FC
Adamawa United vs. Rangers
Ilaji FC vs. Kano Pillars
Green Berets FC vs. FR Ebunuja
Ozalla FC vs. Doma United
Kogi United Feeders vs. Edel FC
Mailantarki FC vs. Kogi United