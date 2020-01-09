NPFL: Akwa United Climb to Fourth with Win over Wikki Tourists

Akwa United recorded a fifth consecutive league win under new head Coach Kennedy, following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourists in Uyo.

Ubong Friday scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute of the encounter at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.

Akarandut should have made it two in the 33rd minute but he ballooned his effort over the bar when an inch perfect cross found him unmarked in the box.

On the hour mark Manu Garba forced Akwa goalkeeper Jean Efala to a point plank save after a brilliant team move.

The rebound fell to Williams Ukeme but he fired over when it was easier to score.

In the 87th minute Adamu Mohammed was put through on goal, but Efala pulled a brave save to deny Wikki Tourists.

Wikki fought hard failed to find the equaliser as Akwa United took all three points on table to climb up the league table to fourth spot with a five-match winning streak.

Wikki Tourists are now with just a win in the last seven games.