Nottingham Forest Gives Update on Awoniyi’s Fitness

Joseph Obisesan
Taiwo Awoniyi and Nottingham Forest Manager Steve Cooper celebrate after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi’s comeback is near, according to Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also offered injury updates on three of his players.

Cooper gave reports on three players including Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Moussa Niakhate.

“Cheikhou (Kouyate) is not far away. Taiwo (Awoniyi) is not far away. Moussa (Niakhate) is not far away,” the Manager explained.

“They are three really big players for us. We’ll just focus on the next game, see who’s available and commit to the plan,” Cooper told the club’s media.

Taiwo Awoniyi has netted four times in sixteen appearances this term.

