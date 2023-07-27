Players AbroadWorld Football Nottingham Forest Considering Move for Wilfred Ndidi By Joseph Obisesan - July 27, 2023 0 107 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wilfred Ndidi came off the bench for Jamie Vardy in Leicester City's pre-season friendly against Peterborough United. Photo | LCFC Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. The English club is on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder and Ndidi has emerged as one of their targets on a long list of alternatives. According to reports, Forest’s top priority is to sign a new defensive midfielder, and they are willing to break their transfer record to secure the right player. While PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare is their number one choice, his £32 million release clause and interest from bigger clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, have made the pursuit challenging. As a result, the Premier League side are exploring other options, and both Wilfred Ndidi and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams are among the players being considered. The 27 year-old Nigerian, who currently plays for Leicester City, has one year left on his contract with the club.