Chuba Akpom rested in Middlesbrough’s fall to Luton

Nothing could have altered the position of Middlesbrough, when they faced third-placed Luton Town, at Kenilworth Road as a place in the Championship playoff was already sealed.
With nothing to play for Michael Carrick opted to bench Akpom, the newly crowned EFL player of the season.
Championship player of the season 🏆 Feeling extremely humbled and blessed to receive this award. It’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve learnt so much on the way. I’d like to thank my teammates , my family , fans and everyone that’s supported me. #Godsplan 🙏🏾♥️ @EFL pic.twitter.com/NJBj8aqGf6
— Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) April 24, 2023
Although the decision backfired, it had little or no consequence, they would have leapfrogged Luton to third in the championship standing.