Chuba Akpom rested in Middlesbrough’s fall to Luton

Middlesbroughs Chuba Akpom scores their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Nothing could have altered the position of Middlesbrough, when they faced third-placed Luton Town, at Kenilworth Road as a place in the Championship playoff was already sealed.

With nothing to play for Michael Carrick opted to bench Akpom, the newly crowned EFL player of the season.

 

Although the decision backfired, it had little or no consequence, they would have leapfrogged Luton to third in the championship standing.

 

Middlesbrough will first have to navigate a trip to Rotherham, before the 27 year-old will get the chance to present his award to the home supporters on the last day of the regular league season against Coventry.

