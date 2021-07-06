Not Brendan Rodgers, Ndidi names most influential Manager in his Career

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has credited former Genk manager Peter Maes for switching his playing position from centre-back to midfield.

Last season, Ndidi was drafted into the heart of the Foxes’ defence on several occasions and he delivered some impressive performances.

His initial knowledge as a centre-back has also helped him shine in the Premier League as one of the best defensive midfielders in the division.

The 24-year-old, who moved to King Power Stadium in January 2017, disclosed that his role was changed at Genk after he played for Nigeria’s youth teams and his former side Nath Boys as a defender.