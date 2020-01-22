Not Amuneke! FA Zambia likely to name Micho Sredojevic as Chipolopolo Coach

Former Uganda and Zamalek SC Manager, Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has emerged favorite for the Head Coach job of the Zambia national team, also known as Chipolopolo.

The 50 year-old beat several candidates including former Mozambique Coach Abel Xavier and Belgian Jacky Minnaert, who were named in a final three-man shortlist.

Previously, U17 World Cup winner and former Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amuneke was one of the candidates, who applied for the job.

In December, Amuneke told footballlive he was still on the waiting list of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and also declared his readiness to start work if he was named the Chipolopolo Head Coach.

Zambia have been without a Head Coach since the sacking of Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck in February 2019, after the Belgian failed to qualify the team for the AFCON 2019.

Subsequently, Former Zambia international Mumamba Numba was appointed as caretaker by the FAZ, until the body found a suitable candidate for their high ambitions.

The decision to appoint Micho was reached on Monday during a FAZ Emergency Committee meeting, per Robinson Kunda and Alex Njovu [Zambia Daily Mail].

However, there’s been no official announcement by the FAZ, pending the approval of Zambia’s Ministry of Sport, the body responsible for bankrolling Salaries of Chipolopolo Coaches.

It appears that @michocoach is set to sign a deal with @FAZFootball to become the new manager of the Chipolopolo, once a few details are ironed out. It’s a good choice for Zambia. They need a coach with the drive to prove a point. The “Serbian Wolf” is that type of coach. pic.twitter.com/NGL79QPbsS — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) January 22, 2020

But, the Serbian won’t come cheap for Zambia, who won the AFCON back in 2002, considering his experience and pedigree on the continent.

In his last position as Zamalek SC Coach, Micho was said to be on a US$100‚000 per Month salary, a cheque which his new employers might find a bit steep to sign-off on.

His first national team appointment was with Rwanda. He was in-charge between 2011 to 2013, during which he guided Amavubi to the 2014 World Cup qualifications group stages.

Micho has so far won 14 league titles on the continent among other individual laurels.

Perhaps, his biggest achievement came with the appointment as coach of Uganda in May 2013 and guided the Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years before leaving the post in 2017.