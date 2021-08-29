Norwich 1-2 Leicester: Wilfred Ndidi puts in impressive shift, Iheanacho gets another Sub’s role

Wilfred Ndidi put in a solid performance to inspire Leicester City to a 2-1 win against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Ndidi had a busy afternoon and he filled the stats sheet in his best performance yet this season.
He made 4 interceptions, 1 clearance, 1 block and won 3 aerial battles in his 90 minutes shift.
Meanwhile, his Nigerian compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced off the bench for the final 24 minutes of the game.
The forward had 15 touches on the ball, applied himself defensively, pressing high up and actually intercepting the ball once.
Leicester got their day off on a bright note after Jamie Vardy put them ahead in the opening eight minutes of the game.
But the hosts hit back and before the break Teemu Pukki converted a spot kick to bring Norwich level.
The game will be decided though, Marc Albrighton with a deflected strike from outside the box, beat Tim Krul to give Leicester the lead and three points after the final whistle.