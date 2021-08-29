Norwich 1-2 Leicester: Wilfred Ndidi puts in impressive shift, Iheanacho gets another Sub’s role

Wilfred Ndidi appreciates the fans after the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi put in a solid performance to inspire Leicester City to a 2-1 win against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ndidi had a busy afternoon and he filled the stats sheet in his best performance yet this season.
He made 4 interceptions, 1 clearance, 1 block and won 3 aerial battles in his 90 minutes shift.
Meanwhile, his Nigerian compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced off the bench for the final 24 minutes of the game.
The forward had 15 touches on the ball, applied himself defensively, pressing high up and actually intercepting the ball once.
Leicester got their day off on a bright note after Jamie Vardy put them ahead in the opening eight minutes of the game.
But the hosts hit back and before the break Teemu Pukki converted a spot kick to bring Norwich level.
The game will be decided though, Marc Albrighton with a deflected strike from outside the box, beat Tim Krul to give Leicester the lead and three points after the final whistle.

 

Brendan Rodgers spoke about his team’s win after the game, praising his players.
“We had moments in the game where we pressed the game well and won the ball back, and it was a great finish then by Vards (Jamie Vardy).
“The second goal comes from a throw-in, so we work it well, switch the game and Marc [Albrighton] finishes it superbly.
“Then, we had other moments, but our technique, our positioning afterwards let us down, so that’s something we need to improve on because we got into some great areas where we could have been in, and just been cleaner and smoother with the pass, and that makes it easier.
“We had a moment at the end where we could have closed the game out, but yes, all these things will come. What we do have is this incredible spirit and this fight to keep going, and you need that. The players showed that today and it was a very good win for us.”

