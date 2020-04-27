Nobody Stood By Me When I was dropped from National Team – Alampasu

Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu has revealed that not many people gave him a chance to be part of the squad to the FIFA U-17 World Cup back in 2013.

Alampasu was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the FIFA U-17 world cup in 2013 and also went on to emerge as the goalkeeper of the tournament.

His success with the team didn’t come on a platter of gold as he was initially dropped from the squad to the CAF U-17 African Cup hosted in Morocco, despite being one of the earliest arrivals in the camp.

Alampasu told footballlive that after the Afcon disappointment, many thought he might not find his way back into the squad.

“At that point nobody gave me any assurances, I just believed I had to work even harder,” said the goalkeeper.

“I came early to camp, but was not picked for the nations cup. Then I had to go back to my academy and continue working.

“When I returned to the camp, I had to double my efforts and try to motivate myself that what happened the first time won’t repeat itself.

“I just wanted to go there and prove myself, no one motivated me and I just wanted to do my thing. Soon, things started changing for me an that was how I made the squad to the world cup.”

He went on to win the Golden Glove award at the tournament, as the Golden Eaglets won their fourth U17 World Cup.

Alampasu, now 23 made his Super Eagles debut on 1 June 2017, after coming on as a 70th minute substitute when Nigeria defeated Togo 3-0 in an international friendly.