Nobody can Displace Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles – Agu

Wilfred Ndidi is arguably one of Nigeria’s most dependable player and almost irreplaceable in the midfield according to Super Eagles teammate Mikel Agu.

Ndidi earned his first senior cap in 2015 and has gone on to make 36 since then, primarily as Eagles’ first choice midfielder.

His rise through the ranks was steady, at both club and national team levels.

His key areas of strength are his positional awareness, game intelligence, tackling abilities and Power.

These qualities set him apart from most and is one reason why he will be first choice for a long time.

Ndidi, 24, plays for Leicester City in the English Premier League where he has also been a consistent performer.

He joined the team in the January transfer window of 2017.

Since the 2018/19 league season his tackles and interception stats have been in the top brass; he made the most tackles in that campaign and was third behind Etienne Capoue and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in interceptions.

The following season, the Nigeria International made finished behind Wan-Bissaka and Diego Rico for the most tackles made and interceptions respectively.

Speaking on Ndidi’s qualities, Mikel Agu, who is on loan at Vitória de Guimarães from FC Porto, described his compatriot as ‘top player’.

‘Ndidi is a very good player. He is a hard worker and does a lot on the pitch; off and on the ball,’ Agu told footballlive.

Agu, 27, has been in and out of the National team, in part due to injury and Ndidi’s form.

He insists a return to the Eagles might not be out of reach, but displacing the younger Midfielder will be near impossible.

‘Much like my game, he makes a lot of tackles, but I can tell you that in the national team it’ll be hard to displace him.

‘That position is for him. To fight for that spot with Ndidi, I’ll have to make a big move to a top club in the EPL or in Spain, otherwise any hope of dislodging him is almost impossible.’