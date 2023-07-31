Noble Completes Move To Tanzanian Club

Nigerian International goalkeeper, John Noble has officially signed a one-year contract with Tanzanian Premier League side, Tabora United.
Nobel joined Tabora United for a yet-to-be-disclosed figure – as of the time of this report – however, FL can confirm it is to be significantly bigger than what he earned at Enyimba.
The 30 year-old former Enyimba FC skipper helped the Aba-based club to their ninth Nigeria Premier League title only last season, but his contract ran out at the end of the campaign.
FL gathered, exclusively, that the Goalkeeper had agreed to the move two weeks after the conclusion of the NPL season.