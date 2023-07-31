Noble Completes Move To Tanzanian Club

John Noble
Tabora United officially signed Nigerian goalkeeper, John Noble.

Nigerian International goalkeeper, John Noble has officially signed a one-year contract with Tanzanian Premier League side, Tabora United.

Nobel joined Tabora United for a yet-to-be-disclosed figure – as of the time of this report – however, FL can confirm it is to be significantly bigger than what he earned at Enyimba.

 

The 30 year-old former Enyimba FC skipper helped the Aba-based club to their ninth Nigeria Premier League title only last season, but his contract ran out at the end of the campaign.

FL gathered, exclusively, that the Goalkeeper had agreed to the move two weeks after the conclusion of the NPL season.

 

The goalkeeper spent three years at Enyimba before joining the Tanzanian club as a free Agent.

John Noble spent 3 years at Enyimba, and he felt the need for a change of environment, although he had already begun talks for an extension with the club.

The signing was announced, Sunday, and the Nigerian International flew out to Tanzania on Saturday to formalize the deal.

