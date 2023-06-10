No Super Eagles call up for Gift Orban

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on June 18, and will open camp on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.
Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has named 23 players for the clash, but one notable absence from the list is KAA Gent sensation, Gift Orban.
While established names like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze lead the charge in attack, the inclusion of players like Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, and Ahmed Musa, whose performances this season have been inconsistent, raises questions about the selection process.
Orban, scored 20 goals and provided 2 assists in 22 games for KAA Gent since joining the Belgian league in January, has done enough this season to merit a call-up.
Despite generating interests from teams across Europe, he has not been given a chance to feature in the first team and the opportunity to prove himself.