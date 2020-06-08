No Success for Watford vs Leicester, Injured Winger Has Surgery on Injured Hamstring

Watford winger Isaac Success could miss the restart of the Premier league campaign after undergoing surgery.

Watford announced that the Nigerian had minor surgery on his hamstring and could miss the game against Leicester City.

Success, 24, has struggled to break into the Nigel Pearson’s starting line up and hasn’t played for the Club since February.

“The forward (Success) had surgery on a hamstring injury, and has been working in the gym as he regains fitness, the 24 years old Nigerian hasn’t featured since early February and could miss out against the Foxes,” Watford said in a statement released on their official website.

Other players who are also expected to miss that game are Adrian Mariappa, Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Jose Holebas .