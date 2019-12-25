No Small Teams in the NPFL this Season – Ojo

Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo has stated that the current league season has revealed that the gap between the so called big teams and small teams has been reduced and no team can be taken for granted in the NPFL anymore.

Ojo speaking in a chat gathered by www.brila.net said the so called smaller sides in the league get highly motivated to face big teams like Enyimba and most times double their efforts to prove a point.

“There is no small team in the NPFL anymore, more so whenever a team wants to play a side like Enyimba, they double their efforts. Every point counts now.”