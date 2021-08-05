No show for Osimhen in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Wisla Krakow

Victor Osimhen was rested for the pre-season friendly between SSC Napoli and Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.

Osimhen had been involved in all of Napoli’s pre-season match until the trip to Krakow in a game that was part of the latter’s anniversary.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Serie A side. Luciano Spalleti’s men fought from a goal down; two second-half goals from Matteo Politano (65′) and Zinédine Machach (85′) cancelled out Brown Forbes’ 6th minute opener.

In Spalletti’s words after the game, “We have taken a step forward in our preparation.”

“We did see some good things out there. I particularly liked our reaction to falling behind. We also played in a full stadium with a fantastic atmosphere that allowed us to experience what it’s like to play away once again. It wasn’t easy to bounce back.

“Another positive is the way the youngsters fared. They are doing well and we have high hopes for their futures.”