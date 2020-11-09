No Show for Iheanacho in win over Wolves, Super Eagles Forward Benched as Leicester Claim EPL top spot

Kelechi Iheanacho was left on the bench for the third consecutive Premier League match at Leicester as the Foxes snatched a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Iheanacho last featured in an EPL game when the Foxes lost to Aston Villa, stepping in for Jamie Vardy who was ruled out injured.

The Nigerian forward played 70 minutes but couldn’t find the back of the net and has been without a League goal this season in his three appearances.

On Sunday, it was Jamie Vardy who gave Brendan Rodgers’s men all three points, converting form the spot to score the game’s only goal.

The win also sent the 2016 champions to the top of the table heading into the international break.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has netted three goals this season all coming in the Europa League. In his last outing the 24 year-old scored a brace as Leicester routed Braga 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

He will join up with the national team this week as the Nigeria prepare to face Sierra Leone in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.