No Samba! Brazil Knocked out by Croatia

Neymar is consoled by team mates Thiago Silva and Dani Alves after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The feeling in Brazil right now is like a funeral, as the national team crashed out in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, losing to Croatia on penalties.

It was double heartbreak for the Samba boys as they came up against a very stubborn and resolute Croatian team.

 

Brazil struggled to break down the Opponent’s defence, as Zlatko Dalic set up his team compactly and the decision paid off.

The opening exchanges was cagey, but eventually the quality of the Brazilians came through as they began to dictate proceedings but struggled against a well drilled Croatian defense and in Dominik Livaković the Europeans had a solid goalkeeper.

The pattern continued till the end of regulation time as Croatia successfully forced the game to extra time.

Neymar was a menace all through the encounter and was at the heart of the Brazilian attack and it was only fitting he backed his talismanic display with a goal.

The Forward beautifully wiggled past the Croatian defense and also sent Dominik Livaković to the moon before slotting in emphatically just at the end of the first half of extra time.

With the game seemed lost and nothing to lose Croatia came out to find a reply and got it, much to the despair of the Brazilian fans.

The goal came from a swift counter attack after substitute Fred was disposed. On the other end, Bruno Petkovic sent in a shot that deflected off the leg of Marquinhos, beating the outstretched hand of Allison to force the game to penalties.

Fresh from his penalty heroics against Japan, Livaković was once again the hero as he saved Brazil’s first effort.

 

The Dynamo Zagreb shot stopper guessed right and saved Rodrygo’s tame effort, he also saw the effort of Marquinhos come off the woodwork to give Croatia a 4-2 penalty Victory.

Once again Croatia are following the path of their famous run to the World Cup finals in 2018 and will now eagerly await the result of Argentina’s quarter-final game against Netherlands to know their semi-final opponent.

