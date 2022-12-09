No Samba! Brazil Knocked out by Croatia

The feeling in Brazil right now is like a funeral, as the national team crashed out in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, losing to Croatia on penalties.
It was double heartbreak for the Samba boys as they came up against a very stubborn and resolute Croatian team.
Brazil struggled to break down the Opponent’s defence, as Zlatko Dalic set up his team compactly and the decision paid off.
The opening exchanges was cagey, but eventually the quality of the Brazilians came through as they began to dictate proceedings but struggled against a well drilled Croatian defense and in Dominik Livaković the Europeans had a solid goalkeeper.
The pattern continued till the end of regulation time as Croatia successfully forced the game to extra time.
Neymar was a menace all through the encounter and was at the heart of the Brazilian attack and it was only fitting he backed his talismanic display with a goal.
The Forward beautifully wiggled past the Croatian defense and also sent Dominik Livaković to the moon before slotting in emphatically just at the end of the first half of extra time.
With the game seemed lost and nothing to lose Croatia came out to find a reply and got it, much to the despair of the Brazilian fans.
The goal came from a swift counter attack after substitute Fred was disposed. On the other end, Bruno Petkovic sent in a shot that deflected off the leg of Marquinhos, beating the outstretched hand of Allison to force the game to penalties.
Fresh from his penalty heroics against Japan, Livaković was once again the hero as he saved Brazil’s first effort.