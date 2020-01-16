No Regrets to Dump Watford, EPL – Ighalo

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo says he has no regret for dumping the English football over his decision to dump English football to seek a new adventures in China.

Ighalo joined Changchun Yatai back in 2017, after scoring 33 goals in 83 appearances for English premier league side Watford in three seasons.

Ighalo hit the ground running immediately he arrived the Chinese super league, scoring 36 goals in 58 appearances for Changchun Yatai , but it was enough to safe them from relegation.

However he joined Shanghai Shenhua last summer and has scored ten goals in nineteen appearances for them and also helped the Club to Chinese cup success last season.

While Speaking about his decision to play in China, Ighalo claimed it was Watford who decided to sell him ‘because of money’, and added that it was a good deal for all the parties in the long run.

He stressed further that the football in China is on the rise and he has no regret in playing in the league.

“There’s lot of reasons I went there [China]. I wasn’t playing much in Watford and I did not want to keep sitting on the bench,” Ighalo told the Watford Observer.

“Watford fans don’t know it but I had an offer from Crystal Palace on the table and West Bromwich but the club was looking for big money and that’s why I accepted Changchun Yatai at the time. So, instead of me sitting down there and not playing I had to move.

“When the opportunity came for me I accepted it because China could pay what Watford wanted. But this is past tense now. I am happy and Watford are happy because they made a lot of money with me. And they are still my team in the Premier League.

“I don’t know about other players. Maybe they go there for different ambitions. Me? Yes, I went there for the money I am honest but I don’t know why other players go there for.”

“The league is really growing, they have a lot of foreign coaches and players who improve the league.

“All I can say is that the Chinese Super League is improving every day and I am very happy about my choice. Regrets? No everything is going well, I am happy there and working hard.” he said.