No Regrets Representing Nigeria – George Abbey

Former Nigeria international Abbey George said he’s proud of his achievements with the Super Eagles and grateful for the opportunity to represent the country.

Abbey started his career with Michelin before moving to Sharks of Port Harcourt (now Rivers United) in 1997.

He was born in Port Harcourt to a Nigerian father and a Welsh mother, but later moved to England to play for Macclesfield Town where he spent four years.

However Abbey’s career took a dramatic turnaround when he was invited to the Super Eagles in 2013 and had opportunity to play alongside his childhood friend Joseph Yobo.

Contrary to reports that his invitation into the team was facilitated by Yobo, Abbey told footballlive that it was a Nigerian agent who contacted him about the possibility of playing for Nigeria.

“A Nigerian agent who got in touch with me, but I’m sure they would have asked Joe for his opinion because he was an established player in national team and am sure he would have given good words about me,” explained Abbey.

“I’m glad when I came to the team, I didn’t let anyone down, I did not let Joe down, I didn’t let myself down and I’m proud of my efforts with national team.”

Abbey added that having Joseph Yobo in the Super Eagles set up really helped him settle quickly and made the right back position his own.

“Having Joseph Yobo there was a blessing, it’s like when you go into a foreign team and it always helps when someone you played with before or someone who speaks your language is in the team. Having Joe helped me relax and enjoy the situation,” he said.

Abbey made 15 appearances for Nigeria, he was also part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the 2004 African cup of Nations in Tunisia.

He played for Macclesfield Town, Port Vale, Crewe Alexandra and Cyprus side Akritas Chlorakas before his retirement in 2011.