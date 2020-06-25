No Regrets Over AEK Athens Move – Enobakhare

Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens.

Enobakhare, 22, joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier league side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

The striker put pen to paper for a three year deal with the Greek giants and he the growing list of Nigerian players plying their trades in the league.

Speaking on his move to the Athens Olympic Stadium outfit, the young forward said;

“It is a great move (the transfer to AEK) and I am happy to be here,” he told the club’s official website.

“To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my game play, so I’m happy to be here.

“I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me.” he said.

Enobakhare who was part of the Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt, had loan spells at Coventry City , Wigan Athletic and Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock.