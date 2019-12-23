No one has approached me! Saka on his International Career

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka admits he is yet to be contacted by anyone regarding his international future.

Born and raised in London, Saka is of Nigerian descent and has represented England at youth level.

The Arsenal academy graduate has been a hit since making his first appearance of the campaign in the 3-0 mulling of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, scoring once and providing two assists.

However,the 18-year-old forward has revealed that he is weighing up his international options, adding that neither England nor Nigeria had so far approached him about his senior international future.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Saka told BBC Sport

“No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out,”

He also went further by praising former Gunners coach Unai Emery for giving him his chance while revealing that he’s determined to keep improving under the new manager Mikel Arteta.

“I have a lot of thanks to give him because he gave me so much confidence, he gave me my debut and he kept pushing me. I am grateful to him always.”

“It’s just something I have always dreamed of, coming up from the academy to the first team.”

“I have heard positive things about him and I am looking forward to working with him,” he concluded.