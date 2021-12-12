No Okereke, but Ebuehi helps Venezia earn point against Juventus

Venezia were without David Okereke on Saturday as they welcomed Juventus to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.
Okereke was ruled out with a muscle injury, but right-back Tyronne Ebuehi made the match the squad and started against the Old Lady.
The 25 year-old defender made his 6th start of the Serie A season for Paolo Zanetti’s men.
After going behind in the first half courtesy a goal from Alvaro Morata (32′), the hosts responded in the second half.
Mattia Aramu found the back of the net in the 55th minute to tie the game and eventually earn the newly promoted side a point.
Simy Nwankwo’s Goal drought for extends to Nine Games
In Italy, Simy Nwankwo played the entire 90 minutes for Salernitana in the trip away to Fiorentina but was shut out.