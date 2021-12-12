No Okereke, but Ebuehi helps Venezia earn point against Juventus

Tyronne Ebuehi challenges Alvaro Morata in action during the Serie A match between Venezia FC vs Juventus FC. (Photo by Gianluca Ricci/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Venezia were without David Okereke on Saturday as they welcomed Juventus to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

Okereke was ruled out with a muscle injury, but right-back Tyronne Ebuehi made the match the squad and started against the Old Lady.
The 25 year-old defender made his 6th start of the Serie A season for Paolo Zanetti’s men.
After going behind in the first half courtesy a goal from Alvaro Morata (32′), the hosts responded in the second half.
Mattia Aramu found the back of the net in the 55th minute to tie the game and eventually earn the newly promoted side a point.

 

 

Simy Nwankwo’s Goal drought for extends to Nine Games

 

In Italy, Simy Nwankwo played the entire 90 minutes for Salernitana in the trip away to Fiorentina but was shut out.

Simy has made 17 appearances this season in the league but managed a single goal.
On Saturday, he paired former French international Franck Ribery upfront for, however neither could find the back of the net.
Salernitana were hammered 4-0 and see their losing streak stretch to three games while they are also winless in their last seven games.

