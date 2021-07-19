No official bid for €30m-rated Paul Onuachu – Genk Director

KRC Genk sporting director Dimitri De Condé has revealed that no bid has arrived for Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu is expected to attract offers from across Europe following the Forward’s impressive form last term with Genk.

The Belgian Cup winners are eager to raise funds from the sale of the Nigerian and Colombia center back Jhon Lucumi and will listen to offers in this window.

While Onuachu’s current market value is believed to be €20 million, Genk are testing the waters with a €30 million asking price for the 27 year-old.

Condé explained that The market is a bit strange. He added that Onuachu will be sold once any club meet their valuation of the striker.

Onuachu played the first half of Racing Genk’s 3-2 loss to Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup on Saturday.