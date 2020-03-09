No More NPFL Matches! NFF Lays Down Gauntlet After Death of Chineme Martins

In it’s response to the death of Nasarawa United footballer Chineme Martins, the Nigeria Football Federation has instructed that no NPFL match will go ahead until certain statutory measures are adhered to by the LMC and the 20 clubs operating in the league.

Martins slumped on teh pitch during the NPFL match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United in Lafia on Sunday.

He was attended to by medics, however reports suggest that for the lack thereof of essential equipment and a broken down Stadium ambulance, Martins could have been save.

The footballer was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, when he was eventually conveyed by another Ambulance.

Neither the LMC nor the Club side have released an official report explaining the incident that transpired in the circumstances leading to the player’s demise.

But the NFF on Monday declare a host of measures that must be adhered to henceforth in the league.

Among them, the NFF demanded the availability of:

– Medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations at match venues.

– All Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played.

Meanwhile, the LMC has written the club for an Autopsy on the death of the 22 year-old footballer.

LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said, “It is hoped that the findings of the autopsy would inform subsequent measures, if any that has not been addressed by the existing standard procedure.”