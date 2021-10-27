No joy for Aina and his Torino teammates in Milan

When Ola Aina and his Torino teammates headed to Milan for the clash against the San Siro landlords, it was a battle destined with one outcome. AC Milan to win.

Despite the odds stacked against Torino, the visitors showed up with a resilient attitude and though there are no awards for efforts without the desired outcome, Aina and co can hold their heads high after a keenly contested Serie A match against on of the title favorites this season.

Milan had not lost at home in the Serie A this season and were delighted to keep it so.

Stefano Pioli’s side won their fifth straight league game at the San Siro courtesy a 14th minute strike off the boots of summer signing Olivier Giroud.

The Nigerian, Ola Aina checked out in the 80th minute after a decent show, but it’s now one win from six games for Torino as they drop to 13th in the standings and can slip further down by the end of Wednesday’s games.