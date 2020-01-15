No Home Ground Advantage for Azubuike Okechukwu’s Basaksehir in Turkish Cup

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu was in action for his Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir when they faced Kirklarelispor in the third round of the Turkish FA Cup on Tuesday.

Okechukwu and his teammates however could only managed to play out a 1 – 1 draw and a replay will determine who goes through to the next round of the competition.

The first-half ended without a goal, but Basaksehir started the second half on a brighter note and finally got their reward in 79th minutes through Danijel Aleksic.

However the visitors hit back with the last kick of the game through Deniz Atac and forced the game into the replay.

Azubuike and his teammates will now travel to Kirklarelispor next week for the decider.