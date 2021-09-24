No Goal for Simy as Salernitana hit rock bottom, Aina puts in good shift for Torino

Simy Nwankwo competes for the ball with Antonin Barak and Pawel Dawidowicz during the Serie A match between US Salernitana and Verona FC at Stadio Arechi. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Simy Nwankwo started in his fifth Serie A appearance for Salernitana in midweek but failed to hit the mark against Verona.

Simy is yet to register his first goal of the season, but Salernitana were held at home 2-2 by I Mastini.
The forward registered 4 shots, won 3 aerial duels and won a tackle from his aggressive press, 13 times he closed down the opposition in transition.
He would however play just 57minutes before he was replaced in the game, with the hosts trailing Verona 2-1.
Verona were ahead 2-nil before the half hour mark with both goals from Nikola Kalinic (7′ and 29′), but Cedric Gondo halved the deficit in stoppage time of the first-half.
The hosts eventually leveled up through Senegal’s Mamadou Coulibaly in the 76th minute to earn the newly promoted side a point.
Meanwhile, Joel Obi was an unused substitute, the 30 year-old sat out his first league game of the season.
The outcome of Wednesday’s game leaves Salernitana bottom of the table with a single point after five rounds of matches.

 

Torino 2-2 Lazio: Aina puts in good shift

Ola Aina (L) is challenged by Adam Marusic during the Serie A match between Torino FC v SS Lazio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Ola Aina played just over an hour for Torino in the Serie A match against SS Lazio on Thursday, as they were held 1-1 at home by Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Aina contributed on both ends of the pitch, creating four attacking opportunities for the side while also doing enough on the defensive end.
The 24 year-old made 1 successful tackle, 2 interceptions and completed 2 dribbles in 6 attempts.
Despite the Nigerian’s best efforts, Lazio snatched a late equalizer, Ciro Immobile’s penalty in the first minute of extra-time canceled out Marko Pjaca’s 76th minute opener.

