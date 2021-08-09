No goal for Onovo as 10-man Ujpest are held away at Debrecen

Vincent Onovo is yet to find the back of the net, but 10-man Ujpest FC weren’t lacking in the department at the weekend.

Onovo played the entire duration of the game in the 2-2 draw against Debrecen at the Nagyerdei Stadion on Sunday.

A Yohan Croizet brace set the visitors off on a brilliant start. His first came in the opening six minutes but Ujpest were reduced to 10 men after Mali youth international Abdoulaye Diaby was shown a straight red.

Croizet netted his second in the 50th minute, but the numerical advantage will eventually play out as the hosts struck.

Two goals from Patrick Tischer tied the clash and the sides would settle for a share of the spoils.

The result on Sunday leaves Ujpest 8th on log from two matches and are without a win.