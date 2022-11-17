No Discrimination! NFF bites back over FA President’s quote on Foreign born Players

Averse to the information circulating around in the media that Nigerian FA President, Ibrahim Gusau would seek to halt the policy of drafting foreign bred players into the National teams, the Federation has made a quick rebuttal.
The NFF refuted the reports, insisting the words of the FA chief were taken out of context.
In a Statement issued through its Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, the NFF stressed that there would be no discrimination in the National Teams.
The NFF stressed that there would not be any form of discrimination condoned against the selection of Nigerian players under the new administration.
“The NFF president is unhappy with the slant given the story and insists that no form of discrimination or exclusivity will be tolerated under his tenure. The best will always be in the nest to represent the best interest of our great nation.
“Sentiments will have no place in the new administration. Anyone who is good enough and is a bona fide Nigerian will be given a level field to fight for the shirt, proudly sing the anthem and play under the flag of our nation.”