No Deal! Osimhen on Contract Talks With Napoli By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - August 20, 2023 0 180 Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring third goal during the Serie A match between Frosinone and SSC Napoli at Stadio Benito Stirpe. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Napoli's Victor Osimhen has disclosed ongoing negotiations with the club regarding a contract extension. Despite interests from prominent European clubs this summer, Napoli are keen on keeping Osimhen with a contract extension. Furthermore, Napoli has reportedly turned down two offers from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for the Forward. Meanwhile, rumors have continued about a contract extension with Napoli to which the player himself has clarified. The situation remains in flux as talks continue between the parties involved. "There was a lot of speculation which is true," Osimhen told DAZN. "The president is the boss. We are still negotiating [over a new contract], we'll see at the end of the transfer window. "For now, I am a Napoli player which is the most important thing. I will give my heart and soul to this team as I've always done in the past. We'll see what happens."