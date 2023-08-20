No Deal! Osimhen on Contract Talks With Napoli

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring third goal during the Serie A match between Frosinone and SSC Napoli at Stadio Benito Stirpe. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has disclosed ongoing negotiations with the club regarding a contract extension.

Despite interests from prominent European clubs this summer, Napoli are keen on keeping Osimhen with a contract extension.

 

Furthermore, Napoli has reportedly turned down two offers from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for the Forward.

Meanwhile, rumors have continued about a contract extension with Napoli to which the player himself has clarified.

The situation remains in flux as talks continue between the parties involved.

“There was a lot of speculation which is true,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“The president is the boss. We are still negotiating [over a new contract], we’ll see at the end of the transfer window.

“For now, I am a Napoli player which is the most important thing. I will give my heart and soul to this team as I’ve always done in the past. We’ll see what happens.”

