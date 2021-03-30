No Covid! Iwobi tests negative, Cleared for Super Eagles final AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has tested negative to the coronavirus, a second test conducted has shown.

Iwobi was forced to miss Super Eagles match against Benin Republic after the first test in Porto-Novo returned positive.

The Nigeria FA and Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr insisted the result was fake and had to carry out another test on the player when the team arrived Lagos, 24 hours later.

Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted.” wrote wrote on Twitter this morning.

However, Alex Iwobi’s further COVID-19 tests have returned negative. Clina Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos conducted the PCR tests. With this, Alex Iwobi is up selection today. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 30, 2021

Iwobi, who was replaced in the lineup by Henry Onyekuru, has now joined the squad ahead of the AFCON qualifiers final match against Lesotho.

The 24 year-old has now been cleared by CAF to feature in Nigeria’s final qualifying game against Lesotho on Tuesday.

CAF has cleared Alex Iwobi to play today’s game against Lesotho. The Super Eagles player had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the Super Eagles squad on arrival in Porto Novo, Benin Republic. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 30, 2021

He could make his 45th outing for Nigeria when the Super Eagles host Lesotho’s Crocodiles at the Teslim Balogun, Lagos.